Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Irving High School vs. Pearce High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
In 6A - District 7 action on Friday, October 27, Pearce High School will host Irving High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Irving vs. Pearce Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Mansfield High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newman Smith High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Coppell, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birdville High School at Bryan Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Allen, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Molina High School at Sunset High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhill School at Cistercian Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carter High School at North Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.