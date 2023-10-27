The Dallas Mavericks, Grant Williams included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williams, in his previous game (October 25 win against the Spurs), posted 17 points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll dive into Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 1.5 (+108)

Over 1.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nets gave up 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

Giving up 45.1 rebounds per game last season, the Nets were 27th in the NBA in that category.

The Nets were the third-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.4.

The Nets allowed 11.8 made 3-pointers per game last season, seventh in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grant Williams vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 17 1 3 0 0 1 0 2/1/2023 17 6 2 0 2 1 0 1/12/2023 43 12 5 1 0 3 0 12/4/2022 36 10 5 1 2 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.