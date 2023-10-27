Gholson High School travels to face Aquilla High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:15 PM CT, in 1A - action.

Gholson vs. Aquilla Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT
  • Location: Aquilla, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hill County Games This Week

Penelope High School at Abbott High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Abbott, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sheldon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Crawford High School at Riesel High School

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Riesel, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bosqueville High School at Valley Mills High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Valley Mills, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Lorena High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lorena, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

