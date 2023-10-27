Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Frio County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Frio County, Texas this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Frio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Karnes City High School at Dilley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dilley, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 27
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.