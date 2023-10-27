On Friday, October 27, starting at 7:00 PM PT, Warren High School will face Franklin High School - El Paso in Downey, CA.

FHS vs. Warren Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT
  • Location: Downey, CA
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Los Angeles County Games This Week

Charter Oak High School at Bonita High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
  • Location: La Verne, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saugus High School at Golden Valley High School - Santa Clarita

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
  • Location: Santa Clarita, CA
  • Conference: Foothill
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cerritos High School at Pioneer High School - Whittier

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
  • Location: Whittier, CA
  • Conference: 605 League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Covina High School at Rowland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
  • Location: Rowland Heights, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Monrovia High School at San Marino High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
  • Location: San Marino, CA
  • Conference: Rio Hondo
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Artesia High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
  • Location: Lakewood, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Claremont High School at Don Antonio Lugo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
  • Location: Chino, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaffey High School at West Covina High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
  • Location: West Covina, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

La Mirada High School at Downey High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
  • Location: Downey, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cesar E. Chavez Learning Academies at Grant High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Valley Glen, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosemead High School at Arroyo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: El Monte, CA
  • Conference: Mission Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Campbell Hall High School at Rio Hondo Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 5:50 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Irwindale, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mark Keppel High School at Bell Gardens High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Bell Gardens, CA
  • Conference: Almont League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Valencia High School at Canyon High School - Canyon Country

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Canyon Country, CA
  • Conference: Foothill
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaminade High School at Sierra Canyon High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Chatsworth, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

El Segundo High School at Lawndale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Lawndale, CA
  • Conference: Pioneer
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Garey High School at La Puente High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: La Puente, CA
  • Conference: Miramonte
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodrow Wilson High School at Lincoln High School - Los Angeles

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Los Angeles, CA
  • Conference: Northern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Locke High School at Rancho Dominguez Prep

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Long Beach, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland High School at Quartz Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Quartz Hill, CA
  • Conference: Golden
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John Bosco High School at Orange Lutheran High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Orange Coast College, CA
  • Conference: Trinity
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nogales High School at Walnut High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Walnut, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

San Dimas High School at Los Altos High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Hacienda Heights, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola High School at Cathedral High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Los Angeles, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Alemany High School at Junipero Serra High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Gardena, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Schurr High School at Montebello High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Montebello, CA
  • Conference: Almont League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Viewpoint High School at Brentwood School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Los Angeles, CA
  • Conference: Gold Coast
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gahr High School at Lynwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Lynwood, CA
  • Conference: San Gabriel Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

El Rancho High School at Santa Fe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Whittier, CA
  • Conference: Del Rio League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Antelope Valley High School at Knight High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Palmdale, CA
  • Conference: Golden
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Harvard Westlake High School at St. Genevieve High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: LA Valley College, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame High School at Bishop Amat High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: La Puente, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bassett High School at Ganesha High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Pomona, CA
  • Conference: Miramonte
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Castaic High School at William S Hart High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Santa Clarita, CA
  • Conference: Foothill
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pomona High School at Chino High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Chino, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Rosa High School at Vasquez High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Acton, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Redondo Union High School at Mira Costa High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Manhattan Beach, CA
  • Conference: Bay League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ontario High School at Diamond Bar High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Diamond Bar, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Whittier Christian High School at Maranatha High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Pasadena, CA
  • Conference: Olympic
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Taft Charter High School at Birmingham Community Charter High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Lake Balboa, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

University High School - Los Angeles at Palisades Charter High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Pacific Palisades, CA
  • Conference: Western
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfax High School at Venice High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Los Angeles, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cesar E. Chavez Learning Academies at Grant High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on October 27
  • Location: Valley Glen, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Malibu High School at Villanova Preparatory High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM PT on October 28
  • Location: Ojai, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other El Paso County Games This Week

Eastlake High School - El Paso at Pebble Hills High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Irvin High School at San Elizario High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
  • Location: San Elizario, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Eastwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School - El Paso at Canutillo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

