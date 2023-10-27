Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Fayette County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Fayette County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Schulenburg High School at Holland High School