Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fannin County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Fannin County, Texas this week, we've got what you need below.
Fannin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Tioga High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Trenton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bonham High School at Winnsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Winnsboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Honey Grove High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Wolfe City, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Union Hill High School at Savoy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Savoy, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
