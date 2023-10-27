Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Ellis County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Waxahachie High School at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellison High School at Midlothian High School