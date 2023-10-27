Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Donley County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Donley County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Donley County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Shamrock High School at Clarendon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Clarendon, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
