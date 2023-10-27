This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Coryell County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Hays County
  • Donley County
  • Lubbock County
  • Jeff Davis County
  • Trinity County
  • Rusk County
  • Jack County
  • Lamb County
  • Frio County
  • Matagorda County

    • Coryell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Santa Anna High School at Evant High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Evant, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.