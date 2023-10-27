Waco University High School will host Connally High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Connally Pflu vs. University Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sheldon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gholson High School at Aquilla High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Aquilla, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Crawford High School at Riesel High School

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Riesel, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bosqueville High School at Valley Mills High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Valley Mills, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Lorena High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lorena, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor High School at Westwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Temple, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School at Westlake High School

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Killeen, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 26
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Akins High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School - Austin at Lake Travis High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 26
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Jarrell, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

