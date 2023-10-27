Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Blanco County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Blanco County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Blanco County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Lyndon B Johnson High School at Junction High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Junction, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ingram Tom Moore at Blanco High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Blanco, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 25
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.