Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Archer County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Archer County, Texas this week, we've got you covered here.
Archer County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Archer City High School at Petrolia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Petrolia, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seymour High School at Windthorst High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Windthorst, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
