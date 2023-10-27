Alperen Sengun's Houston Rockets hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Sengun, in his most recent appearance, had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 116-86 loss to the Magic.

With prop bets in place for Sengun, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-106)

Over 15.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-118)

Over 9.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Spurs allowed 123.1 points per game last year, worst in the NBA.

On the glass, the Spurs gave up 45 rebounds per game last season, 26th in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 26.8 assists last season, the Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the league.

The Spurs were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.6 makes per contest.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 27 15 14 3 0 1 3 3/4/2023 28 16 10 4 1 0 1 12/19/2022 24 22 4 3 0 1 1 12/8/2022 28 16 11 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.