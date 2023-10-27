On Friday, Adolis Garcia (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 4-for-5) against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.

He ranks 105th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Garcia will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with five homers over the course of his last outings.

In 65.0% of his games this season (104 of 160), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (21.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 25.6% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 45.0% of his games this year, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 31 of those games (19.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored at least once 83 times this year (51.9%), including 28 games with multiple runs (17.5%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

