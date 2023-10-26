Should you wager on Ty Dellandrea to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Dellandrea 2022-23 stats and insights

In nine of 82 games last season, Dellandrea scored -- but just one goal each time.

Dellandrea produced zero points on the power play last season.

Dellandrea averaged 1.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 9.8%.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Maple Leafs were one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Maple Leafs shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

