The Dallas Stars will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, October 26, with the Stars having won three straight games.

ESPN+ and BSSW will air this Stars versus Maple Leafs game.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 10 total goals (just two per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 15 total goals (three per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 10 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up only 15 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 5 3 3 6 4 2 47.6% Wyatt Johnston 5 2 3 5 2 3 50% Roope Hintz 4 2 2 4 0 0 45.9% Jamie Benn 5 2 2 4 2 5 54.2% Miro Heiskanen 5 1 3 4 1 3 -

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs' total of 20 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 15th in the league.

The Maple Leafs' 22 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them 11th in the league.

On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 18 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 22 goals during that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players