Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Newton County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Newton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
High Island High School at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sabine Pass High School at Deweyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Deweyville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
