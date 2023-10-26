We have 2023 high school football competition in Montgomery County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Lee County
  • Fayette County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Jasper County
  • Scurry County
  • Bowie County
  • Newton County
  • Brazos County
  • Coleman County
  • Brazoria County

    • Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Porter High School at Robert E Lee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Baytown, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Willis High School at The Woodlands High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Shenandoah, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montgomery High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg

    • Game Time: 7:03 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    College Park High School at New Caney High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: New Caney, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.