Looking for how to stream high school football games in Jack County, Texas this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Jack County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lingleville High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Perrin, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Jacksboro High School at Millsap High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Millsap, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

