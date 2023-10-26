The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Galveston County, Texas this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    High Island High School at Burkeville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Burkeville, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Clear Lake High School at Clear Falls High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: League City, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Santa Fe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Santa Fe, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clear Creek High School at Dickinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Dickinson, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

