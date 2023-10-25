The Houston Rockets go up against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and Space City Home Network.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Magic matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and Space City Home Network

BSFL and Space City Home Network Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-3.5) - -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic's -210 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 111.4 points per game (26th in NBA) while giving up 114 per contest (15th in league).

The Rockets' -644 scoring differential last season (outscored by 7.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 110.7 points per game (28th in the NBA) while giving up 118.6 per contest (28th in the league).

Orlando covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Houston compiled a 34-48-0 record against the spread last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +50000 +15000 - Magic +35000 +12500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.