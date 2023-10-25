The San Antonio Spurs face the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-3.5) - -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game last season (16th in NBA) and gave up 114.1 (16th in league) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs were outscored by 10.1 points per game last season with a -823 scoring differential overall. They put up 113 points per game (23rd in the NBA) and allowed 123.1 per contest (30th in the league).

Dallas covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

San Antonio put together a 33-49-0 record against the spread last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1300 - Spurs +25000 +15000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.