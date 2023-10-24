The Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers as 4.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents went over 227.5 combined points in 40 of 82 games last season.

Denver games had an average of 228.3 points last season, 0.8 more than the over/under for this game.

Denver compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Denver was favored on the moneyline 61 total times last season. It went 43-18 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, the Nuggets had a record of 30-9 (76.9%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Nuggets a 67.7% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 227.5 points 51 of 82 times.

The average total points scored in Lakers games last year (227.5) is 6.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Lakers won 41 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 41 times.

Los Angeles was underdogs 51 times last season and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

The Lakers were 6-17 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

In home games last season, the Nuggets sported a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (20-21-0).

The Nuggets eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (43.9%) than games on the road (48.8%) last year.

Last season the 115.8 points per game the Nuggets recorded were only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers conceded (116.6).

When Denver scored more than 116.6 points, it was 30-11 versus the spread and 37-4 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Lakers had a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).

In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Los Angeles' games finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) compared to away (61%, 25 of 41).

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game were only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.

Los Angeles went 33-20 versus the spread and 36-17 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights (Last Season)

Nuggets Lakers 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 30-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 33-20 37-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 36-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-14 44-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.