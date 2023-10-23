How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Monday, October 23
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Alanyaspor and Trabzonspor square off in one of two matchups on the Super Lig schedule today.
In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's Super Lig action here. Check out the links below.
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor
Alanyaspor makes the trip to play Trabzonspor at Medical Park Arena in Trabzon.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Trabzonspor (-160)
- Underdog: Alanyaspor (+400)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul vs Adana Demirspor
Adana Demirspor travels to match up with Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul at Vefa Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Adana Demirspor (-105)
- Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+250)
- Draw: (+285)
