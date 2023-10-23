Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 98 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on October 23 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 7 of the ALCS all knotted up at 3-3.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while hitting .262.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 123 games this season (of 172 played), and had multiple hits in 43 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (19 of 172), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 61 games this year (35.5%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 73 times this season (42.4%), including 18 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

