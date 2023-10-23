Michael Brantley vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Michael Brantley -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on October 23 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 7 of the ALCS all tied up at 3-3.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .278.
- Brantley has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Brantley has had an RBI in six games this season (27.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.6%).
- In seven of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.318
|AVG
|.250
|.348
|OBP
|.265
|.455
|SLG
|.406
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Scherzer (13-6) out for his 28th start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed four innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
