Jose Altuve vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 7 of the ALCS all knotted up at 3-3.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Altuve is batting .333 with two homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Altuve has recorded a hit in 70 of 100 games this season (70.0%), including 35 multi-hit games (35.0%).
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (17.0%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.0% of his games this year, Altuve has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 56 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and 21 of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.349
|.380
|OBP
|.405
|.399
|SLG
|.630
|13
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|34/16
|5
|SB
|9
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer (13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went four innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 39-year-old has put together a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
