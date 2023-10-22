The Houston Astros will host the Texas Rangers in the sixth game of the ALCS on Sunday at 8:03 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Minute Maid Park. The Rangers hope to force a Game 7 as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 3-2. Framber Valdez will get the starting nod for the Astros, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi.

The Rangers are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Astros (-125). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -125 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have a perfect record of 6-0.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in 28, or 52.8%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas is 15-16 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 87 of its 171 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread record of 9-5-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 41-27 56-47 68-58 29-16

