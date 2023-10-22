Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 6: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Astros will host the Texas Rangers in the sixth game of the ALCS on Sunday at 8:03 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Minute Maid Park. The Rangers hope to force a Game 7 as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 3-2. Framber Valdez will get the starting nod for the Astros, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi.
The Rangers are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Astros (-125). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.
Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-125
|+105
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have a perfect record of 6-0.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have been victorious in 28, or 52.8%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Texas is 15-16 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 87 of its 171 opportunities.
- The Rangers have an against the spread record of 9-5-0 in 14 games with a line this season.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|50-31
|40-41
|41-27
|56-47
|68-58
|29-16
