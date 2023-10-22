Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (90-72) squaring off against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog six times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have won in 28, or 52.8%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has a win-loss record of 19-17 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule