Mitch Garver -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 132 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros are holding a 3-2 series lead.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

Garver has gotten a hit in 60 of 94 games this year (63.8%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (22.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (19.1%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his plate appearances.

Garver has had an RBI in 33 games this season (35.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings