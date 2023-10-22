After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 8:03 PM ET on Sunday. The clubs will match up in Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros in front 3-2.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .278.

Brantley has recorded a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), including seven multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 21), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.6% of his games this season, Brantley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3%.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .318 AVG .250 .348 OBP .265 .455 SLG .406 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 0/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings