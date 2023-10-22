Jose Altuve vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jose Altuve -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros ahead 3-2.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Altuve has had a hit in 69 of 99 games this year (69.7%), including multiple hits 34 times (34.3%).
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (17.2%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has driven in a run in 33 games this season (33.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 55.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (21.2%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.349
|.380
|OBP
|.405
|.399
|SLG
|.630
|13
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|34/16
|5
|SB
|9
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
