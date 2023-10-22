Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros own a 3-2 series lead.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Pena has had a hit in 104 of 158 games this season (65.8%), including multiple hits 43 times (27.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 158), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven in a run in 38 games this year (24.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 72 .242 AVG .284 .314 OBP .333 .365 SLG .397 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 26 51/25 K/BB 78/18 10 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings