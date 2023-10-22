In Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday, October 22, Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Houston Astros, and the Texas Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET at Minute Maid Park. The Astros currently lead the series 3-2.

The Astros have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rangers (+100). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-11, 3.45 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM



Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 117 times and won 62, or 53%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 58-51 (winning 53.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (52.8%) in those games.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 19-17 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rangers have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) José Abreu 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+135) Michael Brantley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +115 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.