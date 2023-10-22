The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros on top 3-2.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Astros.

Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.

He ranks 105th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .278 with two homers.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this season (102 of 158), with more than one hit 33 times (20.9%).

He has hit a home run in 24.7% of his games in 2023 (39 of 158), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 44.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 81 games this season (51.3%), including 27 multi-run games (17.1%).

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

