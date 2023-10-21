A matchup of AAC teams features the UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Roadrunners are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-3.5) 59.5 -165 +135 FanDuel UTSA (-3.5) 60.5 -182 +150

Week 8 Odds

UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

UTSA has won two games against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Florida Atlantic has won two games against the spread this year.

The Owls have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +500 Bet $100 to win $500

