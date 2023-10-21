The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the BYU Cougars (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Texas Tech ranks 43rd in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and 66th in scoring defense (25.1 points allowed per game) this year. With 27.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, BYU ranks 74th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 72nd, surrendering 26 points per contest.

Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Texas Tech vs. BYU Key Statistics

Texas Tech BYU 410 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306 (128th) 379.3 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398 (73rd) 179.3 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 67.5 (132nd) 230.7 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.5 (62nd) 11 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 746 yards (106.6 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 149 rushing yards on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 131 times for 786 yards (112.3 per game), scoring five times.

Cam'Ron Valdez has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 169 yards (24.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Myles Price's team-leading 304 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 44 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 298 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier White has hauled in 19 catches for 219 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per game.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has racked up 1,392 yards on 56.8% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

LJ Martin is his team's leading rusher with 86 carries for 345 yards, or 57.5 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Miles Davis has totaled 64 yards on 14 carries.

Chase Roberts' 421 receiving yards (70.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 catches on 44 targets with three touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has put together a 275-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 19 passes on 39 targets.

Darius Lassiter's 34 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

