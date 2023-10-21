In the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 21 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Longhorns to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Texas vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (+23.5) Under (60.5) Texas 37, Houston 19

Week 8 Big 12 Predictions

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Longhorns have a 96.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Longhorns are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Texas is winless against the spread when it has played as 23.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

Two Longhorns games (out of six) have hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 5.3 more than the average point total for Texas games this season.

Houston Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 8.3% chance to win.

The Cougars are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

In the Cougars' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

The average point total for the Houston this year is 5.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Longhorns vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 35 16.3 36 11.3 36 15 Houston 29.7 31.3 27.3 24 34.5 46

