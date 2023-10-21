How to Watch the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Nicholls State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-5) hit the road for a Southland battle against the Nicholls State Colonels (2-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX).
Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 11th-worst in the FCS (444.7 yards allowed per game), Texas A&M-Commerce has played better offensively, ranking 103rd in the FCS offensively totaling 299.0 yards per game. Nicholls State is compiling 325.0 total yards per contest on offense this season (81st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 375.2 total yards per game (84th-ranked).
We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Commerce, Texas
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Nicholls State
|299.0 (103rd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|325.0 (118th)
|444.7 (109th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|375.2 (28th)
|126.3 (81st)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|130.6 (77th)
|172.7 (93rd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|194.4 (75th)
|1 (53rd)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|6 (124th)
|5 (1st)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|5 (1st)
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders
- Josh Magana has compiled 749 yards (124.8 ypg) on 60-of-104 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Reggie Branch has racked up 249 yards on 46 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.
- Ra'veion Hargrove has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 220 yards (36.7 per game) with two touchdowns.
- Micaleous Elder has hauled in 22 catches for 178 yards (29.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.
- Jabari Khepera has hauled in eight receptions totaling 167 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.
- Keith Miller III has a total of 161 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 throws and scoring three touchdowns.
Nicholls State Stats Leaders
- Pat McQuaide has 970 passing yards, or 194.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.5% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with seven interceptions.
- Collin Guggenheim has rushed for 335 yards on 82 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.
- Jaylon Spears has piled up 226 yards (on 35 carries) with two touchdowns.
- Neno Lemay has collected 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 268 (53.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has two touchdowns.
- David Robinson Jr. has 11 receptions (on five targets) for a total of 180 yards (36.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Terry Matthews' nine catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 139 yards (27.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
