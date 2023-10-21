The Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) and the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents.

Kansas State owns the 42nd-ranked defense this year (20.7 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 21st-best with 36.2 points per game. TCU's defense ranks 50th in the FBS with 349.9 total yards given up per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 11th-best by compiling 488.4 total yards per contest.

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

TCU vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

TCU vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

TCU Kansas State 488.4 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.0 (50th) 349.9 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.7 (45th) 184.3 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.3 (11th) 304.1 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (59th) 12 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU this season. He has 1,509 passing yards (215.6 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 249 yards (35.6 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 134 times for 751 yards (107.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson paces his squad with 399 receiving yards on 27 receptions with two touchdowns.

Warren Thompson has put together a 232-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 22 targets.

Savion Williams' 17 receptions (on 30 targets) have netted him 213 yards (30.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has compiled 1,310 yards (218.3 ypg) on 112-of-182 passing with nine touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 227 rushing yards (37.8 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 94 times for 541 yards (90.2 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 17 passes for 140 yards.

Treshaun Ward has collected 345 yards on 61 carries, scoring two times.

Ben Sinnott's team-leading 358 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 41 targets) with three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has put up a 323-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes on 43 targets.

Jadon Jackson has been the target of 20 passes and racked up 15 grabs for 191 yards, an average of 31.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas State or TCU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.