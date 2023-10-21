How to Watch the Stars vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (2-0-1) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (3-1) on Saturday, with both teams coming off a victory in their most recent game.
The Flyers' matchup with the Stars can be seen on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars' 281 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked seventh in the league.
- Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Stars scored last season (on 256 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Stars' 25% power-play conversion rate was fifth-best in the league.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60.1%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.4%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Flyers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- The Flyers had 220 goals last season (2.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- Their -56 goal differential was 26th in the league.
- With 35 power-play goals (on 225 chances), the Flyers were 31st in the NHL.
- The Flyers scored on 15.56% of their power plays, No. 32 in the league.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|60
|31
|30
|61
|26
|34
|46.7%
|Owen Tippett
|77
|27
|22
|49
|25
|44
|63.3%
|Morgan Frost
|81
|19
|27
|46
|26
|37
|45.8%
|Scott Laughton
|78
|18
|25
|43
|42
|35
|47.3%
|Joel Farabee
|82
|15
|24
|39
|40
|25
|35.6%
