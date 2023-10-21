The McNeese Cowboys (0-6) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cowboy Stadium in a Southland battle.

With 283.5 yards of total offense per game (17th-worst) and 444.3 yards allowed per game on defense (12th-worst), McNeese has been struggling on both sides of the ball this year. Incarnate Word has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (467.0 total yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (272.2 total yards allowed per game).

Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Key Statistics

Incarnate Word McNeese 467.0 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.5 (112th) 272.2 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.3 (108th) 152.8 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.2 (96th) 314.2 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.3 (95th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has thrown for 1,670 yards (278.3 ypg) while completing 66.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 63 yards with five touchdowns.

Jarrell Wiley has run for 298 yards on 62 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Timothy Carter has racked up 212 yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter paces his squad with 639 receiving yards on 36 catches with three touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has caught 17 passes and compiled 311 receiving yards (51.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaelin Campbell's 22 grabs (on 26 targets) have netted him 304 yards (50.7 ypg).

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has 843 passing yards for McNeese, completing 49.3% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 78 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 52 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

D'Angelo Durham has racked up 333 yards on 72 carries while finding the end zone two times.

Coleby Hamm has been handed the ball 17 times this year and racked up 158 yards (26.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jon McCall's 259 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has totaled 17 receptions and three touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has grabbed 18 passes while averaging 39.0 yards per game.

Jihad Marks has been the target of four passes and hauled in eight receptions for 81 yards, an average of 13.5 yards per contest.

