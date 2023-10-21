The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-4) and Baylor Bears (2-4) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 opponents at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Cincinnati vs. Baylor?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Cincinnati 29, Baylor 21

Cincinnati 29, Baylor 21 Cincinnati has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Bearcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, and they lost both.

Baylor has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

This season, the Bears have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Bearcats have a 60.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-3.5)



Cincinnati (-3.5) Cincinnati has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Bearcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Baylor has covered the spread twice this year.

The Bears have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) Three of Cincinnati's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points.

There have been three Baylor games that have finished with a combined score higher than 49.5 points this season.

The total for the game of 49.5 is 1.1 points more than the combined points per game averages for Cincinnati (26.7 points per game) and Baylor (21.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50 50.4 48.5 Implied Total AVG 30.4 32.3 23 ATS Record 1-4-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Baylor

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54 53.4 56.5 Implied Total AVG 33.6 33.8 33 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-3 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.