The No. 22 Air Force Falcons (6-0) go on the road to meet the Navy Midshipmen (3-3) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Air Force ranks 55th in total offense this season (412.2 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking third-best in the FBS with 412.2 yards allowed per game. Navy's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 20.3 points per game, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 50th with 23 points allowed per contest.

Air Force vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Air Force vs. Navy Key Statistics

Air Force Navy 412.2 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335 (117th) 240 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.3 (48th) 334.2 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.7 (5th) 78 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.3 (132nd) 4 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 6 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (20th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 497 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Jared Roznos' team-high 279 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 10 targets) with two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has grabbed two passes while averaging 13.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Brandon Engel has compiled two receptions for 46 yards, an average of 7.7 yards per game.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai leads Navy with 426 yards on 27-of-52 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 163 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Alex Tecza has rushed for 503 yards on 62 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Dabe Fofana has rushed for 229 yards on 54 carries with one touchdown.

Eli Heidenreich has racked up 156 receiving yards on four receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Brandon Chatman has seven receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 146 yards (24.3 yards per game) this year.

Nathan Kent's nine targets have resulted in four catches for 77 yards and one touchdown.

