Abilene Christian vs. SFA Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
In the game between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, October 21 at 5:00 PM, our projection model expects the 'Jacks to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Abilene Christian vs. SFA Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|SFA (-7.5)
|54
|SFA 31, Abilene Christian 23
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- One of the Wildcats' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).
SFA Betting Info (2022)
- The 'Jacks compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in 'Jacks games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wildcats vs. 'Jacks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|SFA
|33.9
|25
|38
|19.7
|30.8
|29
|Abilene Christian
|29
|27.3
|27
|17
|31
|37.7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.