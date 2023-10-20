Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Wise County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Decatur High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Springtown, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Point High School at Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Boyd, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paradise High School at Brock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Brock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
