Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Wilbarger County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Fort Bend County
  • Tarrant County
  • El Paso County
  • Lubbock County
  • Travis County
  • Upshur County
  • Harris County
  • Brown County
  • Starr County
  • Jefferson County

    • Wilbarger County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Iowa Park High School at Vernon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Vernon, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Knox City High School at Northside High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Vernon, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.