Root for your favorite local high school football team in Wichita County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Williamson County
  • Lubbock County
  • Travis County
  • Upshur County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Brown County
  • Tarrant County
  • Willacy County
  • El Paso County
  • Dallas County

    • Wichita County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Iowa Park High School at Vernon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Vernon, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.