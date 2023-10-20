A match in the Swiss Indoors Basel quarterfinals is next for Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and he will play Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune. Etcheverry has +1400 odds to win this tournament at St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Etcheverry at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Etcheverry's Next Match

After beating Andy Murray 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, Etcheverry will play Rune in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 27 at 12:00 PM ET.

Etcheverry Stats

Etcheverry beat Murray 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

The 24-year-old Etcheverry is 30-25 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament victory.

In 12 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Etcheverry is 10-11 in matches.

In his 55 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Etcheverry has averaged 25.8 games.

In his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Etcheverry has played 26.1 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Etcheverry has been victorious in 25.1% of his return games and 77.5% of his service games.

Etcheverry has won 22.1% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 73.2% of his service games during that timeframe.

